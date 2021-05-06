A scooter is ridden through dry autumn leaves at the Gardens corner, in Dunedin yesterday. While winter is supposed to be just around the corner, MetService is forecasting abnormally hot and humid weather for much of Otago this weekend. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Winter is supposed to be just around the corner, but the MetService is forecasting abnormally hot and humid weather for much of Otago over the weekend.

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the 22degC predicted for Dunedin, Oamaru and Alexandra on Sunday was "unusually high" for this time of year — between 8.4degC and 9.5degC above average.

A large trough of low pressure is forecast to move east over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea on Saturday through to Tuesday, bringing strong northwesterlies and periods of heavy northerly rain to western parts of the South Island.

Fellow meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said most other areas would begin to cloud over and would experience rising humidity on Saturday.

"Some [areas] may experience a clammy night on Saturday thanks to the moist northwesterly flow.

"Temperatures on Sunday are also forecasted to push into the 20s across the eastern South Island due to this warming wind."

Kaikoura and Christchurch are expected to reach a high of 25degC."

Ms Parkes said scattered falls of rain would push their way across into the eastern South Island on Sunday, but they would be short-lived and not everyone would receive decent rainfall.

Much of Otago is now in drought and Dunedin City recorded its equal driest April since records began in 1918 — just 12mm.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz