Unwanted garden ornament now gone

A re-volting eyesore is no more.

The large pylon which has been humming away on Clive Matthewson’s Port Chalmers property since the late 1950s, was discharged from duty and removed yesterday.

Affectionately named ‘‘my ugly garden friend’’ by Dr Matthewson, it was one of several structures which ran high-voltage electricity across Otago Harbour to Portobello.

‘‘I was starting to think he really did have a personality, and that the environment was putting up a fight for him to stay, because as they were cutting the bottom, the skies opened up and I’ve never seen rain like it,’’ he said.

Clive Matthewson has a farewell party with coffee and cheese rolls for Aurora contractors who removed the last pieces of a steel pylon in his backyard yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Aurora Energy contractors dismantled the pylon as part of a project to remove the whole set of pylons and power cables which span the harbour.

Weather permitting, a helicopter and contractors will continue the project today, by removing the Portobello pylon, then the Quarantine Island pylon on September 14, and the Goat Island pylon on September 24.

The lines were replaced recently by submarine cables because it was cheaper than replacing the pylons and wires.

Of course, aside from cost, there were other advantages, Dr Matthewson said.

He now had a million-dollar view and was certain his property value had just skyrocketed.

‘‘It’s an unbelievable view now.’’

As a souvenir, the Aurora contractors dismantling the pylon managed to cut a live wires sign and the structure number off, for him to keep.

Dr Matthewson said he hoped to put them on display somewhere as a reminder of his ‘‘ugly friend’’.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz