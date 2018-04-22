Variety of events to mark Anzac Day

The Anzac Day dawn service at the Dunedin Cenotaph in Queens Gardens draws a big crowd. Photo: Craig Baxter

The dawn service on Anzac Day will be especially poignant this year, as New Zealand moves into the final year of the World War centenary commemorations.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the dawn service at Dunedin's Cenotaph in Queens Gardens on Wednesday, and at services throughout the day, to remember those who fought and died in World War 1 and in conflicts since.

The dawn service will begin at 6.15am with a parade of armed forces personnel, veterans, and family representatives, led by the City of Dunedin Pipe Band.

Dawn service convener and Dunedin RSA president Major (Rtd) Lox Kellas said 2018 marked the centenary of the final year of World War 1.

While the major commemorations for this year would be on Armistice Day, November 11, he was hoping for a strong turnout on Anzac Day.

"The numbers of people taking part in Anzac Day services has continued to grow in recent years, which is a great thing for our veterans and their families,'' Mr Kellas said.

"It is important for us all to remember.''

Representatives of the New Zealand, Australian, and British governments will attend the dawn service at the cenotaph, along with representatives of the armed services, Dunedin City Council, the Dunedin and regional RSA, the Dunedin RSA Choir and Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass band.

Director of ceremonies will be Major Peter Amyes.

The service will be led by Rev Monsignor John P. Harrison, and guest speaker will be Commodore David Proctor, NZDF.

The lessons will be read by St Hilda's Collegiate head girl Helen Knott and deputy head girl Sophie Armstrong.

ORDER OF SERVICE

• The dawn service at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens will begin at 6.15am with a parade led by the City of Dunedin Pipe Band.

• Marchers will assemble at the corner of lower Rattray St and Crawford St about 5.50am, and will march to the cenotaph's grounds where there will be seating for veterans.

• The service will begin with two rounds fired by the Otago Gunners Association from a 25-pounder.

• The Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass Band will provide accompaniment for the hymns, led by the Dunedin RSA Choir.

• State Highway 1 on both sides of Queens Gardens will be closed during the dawn service. Participants should turn car alarms off, as vibrations from the guns may activate them.

• People are advised to take a torch to assist with reading the hymns.

ANZAC DAY HIGHLIGHTS

Among many other highlights of Anzac Day will be the inaugural Anzac Square service, to be held at 9am in front of the Passchendaele Plaque at Dunedin Railway Station.

The Posy Laying Ceremony at Andersons Bay cemetery at 9.30am is an important service during the day, involving Girl Guides, Brownies and Pippins laying posies.

The service at Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital, at 11am, will be led by Msgr Harrison and will include the raising of the New Zealand White Ensign by a party from HMNZS Toroa.

The Anzac Memorial Run, from Bayfield Park to the Soldiers Memorial at the top of Otago Peninsula, will be held from 1pm. Entry by gold coin donation.

The Otago University and OUSA will hold a combined Anzac Day Service from 1.30pm at the Otago University Staff Club walkway area. If wet, the venue will be the university union hall.