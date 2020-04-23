Variety of lockdown breaches attended

Police have attended several lockdown breaches.

A man who crashed his car into a power pole and four occupants of a car driven from Invercargill are among a slew of Level 4 lockdown breachers dealt with by Dunedin police in the past few days.

A vehicle carrying four people was stopped in Great King St near Dunedin Botanic Garden at 1.42am yesterday.

The driver, already on a last warning for numerous breach matters, was arrested, having driven from Invercargill; her three passengers were each issued with a warning.

Officers responded to reports of four people swimming/surfing at St Clair Beach on Tuesday, but found upon arrival civil defence workers had already spoken to group and the group had left, and were further alerted to three surfers at Ocean View Beach, also gone when police arrived.

Police received complaints of a paddle boarder in the same area, people using the Forrester Park BMX track, and a mountain-biker on Signal Hill — all breaches of lockdown restrictions.

A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home on Tuesday was found by police a short time later with two youths at an address where two of them were not supposed to be; all were given warnings.

A warning was also issued and charges laid after a 33-year-old man allegedly lost control of the car he was driving in North Rd, in Dunedin, at 4am yesterday, hitting a power pole and a skip bin.

There was major damage to the vehicle but the driver received only minor injuries, police said.