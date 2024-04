Four water tankers have been sent to help fight a vegetation fire at Lee Stream near Outram.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call just before 10am, a spokeswoman said.

Smoke from a fire that started in forestry slash at Lee Stream. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The fire took hold in a slash pile and initial indications were it covered about 200sq m, she said.

Photo: Craig Baxter

Firefighters were sent from the Outram, Mosgiel, Waihola, Dunedin and Middlemarch stations.