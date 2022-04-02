Vehicle crash investigated

Police are still investigating how an 18-year-old man ended up crashed with his vehicle sitting on its side outside of a Dunedin high school.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was found in his vehicle, which was sitting on its side, in front of Logan Park High School at 2.30am yesterday.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing. It was suspected alcohol was involved.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and a blood sample was taken.