Vehicles damaged in Dunedin suburbs

Police are investigating recent incidents involving break-ins and damage to multiple vehicles in the Dunedin suburbs of Musselburgh and Shiel Hill.

Posts on Dunedin social media pages showed vehicles with windows broken, and reports of belongings having been taken.

In a statement, police said inquiries were ongoing, and they urged people to report any suspicious or unusual behaviour around vehicles.

"We take these matters very seriously and are working hard to hold offender(s) to account.

"The safety of our community is a priority for Police, and we want to ensure that everyone can be safe and feel safe."