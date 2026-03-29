Otago Gunners Incorporated members Robbie Gardiner (left) and Brian Donaldson fire a 25-pound field gun in honour of the late Warren Douglas Sapsford. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Warren Douglas Sapsford went out with a bang yesterday.

The 78-year-old died on January 7 this year, but was given his final send-off with the firing of a 25-pound field gun as a mark of respect.

Longtime friend and event organiser Murray Cumming said Mr Sapsford was the last surviving commander of the Royal New Zealand Artillery’s 31(B) Battery and the World War 2 gun was fired in honour of his service as a major.

The RNZA 31(B) Battery was formed at the Provincial Hotel, in Dunedin, on September 9, 1863.

Its members included Otago and Southland men, who served in various wars over the years.

The battery was officially disestablished in the 1980s, although a group of past gunners, called Gunners Incorporated, continued to hold monthly meetings in Dunedin for its members.

In September 2013, the organisation held its 150th anniversary and Mr Sapsford was one of the 70 people who attended from around New Zealand.

He spent 18 years in the New Zealand Army.

He was a keen gunner and in his retirement, he and his colleagues maintained a 25-pound field gun under orders from the former Governor-General, to be used at ceremonial services such as Armistice Day and Anzac Day.

He was also a former Mosgiel RSA committee member and was the main speaker at many Anzac Day services around Otago over the years.

About 100 family members, friends and former colleagues all came together outside the Mosgiel RSA, to speak and pay tribute in a special ceremony.

After the Last Post and reveille was played, two rounds were fired from the 25-pound gun, Mr Cunningham said.

‘‘It was our act of respect for the last battery commander in Dunedin.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz