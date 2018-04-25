Video: Anzac Day dawn service in Dunedin

Thousands turned out for the Anzac Day dawn service in Dunedin to remember those who fought and died in World War 1 and in conflicts since.

The service featured an address by Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore and deputy commander, joint forces New Zealand David Proctor, and a dedication from Lox Kellas, stepping down this year after 20 years leading the the city's annual Anzac Day and Armistice Day commemorations.

It also included Bible readings delivered by St Hilda Collegiate School head girl Helen Knott and deputy head girl Sophie Armstrong, along with a prayer led by Rev Monsignor John Harrison and hymnns sung by the Dunedin RSA choir.