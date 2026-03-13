Gerard Rushton. Photo: supplied

Dunedin has recorded its second case of invasive Meningococcal Disease meningitis, but a foundation is concerned not enough is being done to stop the spread.

Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service Dr John Eastwood said they had been notified of two cases of meningococcal meningitis in Dunedin.

"Close contacts have been identified and offered antibiotic and vaccination protection.

"The National Public Health Service has worked closely with the tertiary education facilities the cases attend and determined that the risk of meningococcal disease in the community or among other students and staff remains low, as the infection is only passed on when people have close or prolonged contact."

Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand chairman Gerard Rushton said it was time to be vigilant.

"Close contacts in the most recent case have been identified and offered antibiotic and vaccination protection, however the foundation believes it is critical that the student community were aware of the risk."

He said other tertiary institutions should also be aware of the risks associated with this deadly disease and should encourage students to vaccinate.

"University students, and the wider Dunedin community, should take all possible precautions at this time,".

This included not sharing drinks/vapes, and monitoring closely for signs or symptoms, which could be similar to those of influenza or the common cold.

"People exhibiting these symptoms should immediately seek medical advice."

Earlier this week, University of Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson said the risk was low for the wider student community as the meningococcal disease infection was passed on only though close or prolonged contact with an infected person.

"Although the bacteria can be passed from person to person, it is relatively uncommon for even family contacts to become ill," Mr Robertson said.

He said it was important to know the symptoms and seek medical help quickly if students felt unwell.

The MenACWY and MenB vaccines are free for ages 13 to 25 in their first year of close living situations including boarding school hostels, university halls and prisons.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz