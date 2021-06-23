Visited Wellington at weekend? Get tested

Dr Michael Butchard. Photo: SDHB

Southerners who were in Wellington last weekend and have since begun to feel ill with Covid-19 symptoms are being urged to arrange a test.

It was revealed this morning that an Australian visitor to the capital over the weekend of June 19 and 20 had tested positive to Covid-19 after their return home.

The visitor spent time in Te Papa while in Wellington, as well as in an inner-city bar on Saturday night.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Michael Butchard said the case was a reminder why everyone needed to remain vigilant about the risks of Covid-19.

"Please stay at home if you have symptoms, and call your GP or 0800 VIRUS19 to arrange a Covid test,'' Dr Butchard said.

"Remember to scan the QR codes for the Covid tracer app, turn on its bluetooth functionality, and remember the basics of good hand hygiene.''

Dr Butchard urged anyone who had been in Wellington over the weekend, and especially those who had been at a confirmed location that the potentially infectious visitor had been to, to get a Covid-19 test and follow the advice on the Ministry of Health website.

"If your Covid-19 tracer app has advised you to get tested, please do so as soon as possible,'' Dr Butchard said.

"To arrange a test in the Southern district, please call your GP or the WellSouth Call Centre on 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719).”

Potential exposure sites

Health authorities met this morning to produce a list of places of interest, with the first of number of potential exposure sites in Wellington released.

Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington, arrival at Wellington Airport, 12.05am, Saturday (June 19)

Rydges Hotel, Featherston St, 12am, Saturday to 9.10am Monday (June 21)

Unichem Wellington Pharmacy, Lambton Quay, 10.38am-11.48am, Saturday

Te Papa Tongarewa, 3.05pm-5.45pm, Saturday

Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, 4pm-5.45pm, Saturday

Jack Hackett's Bar, 8.45pm-12am Saturday​

Floridita's Restaurant 161 Cuba St, 12.45pm to 4pm, Saturday

Highwater Eatery 54 Cuba St, 5.45pm to 9.30pm, Saturday

Pickle & Pie café 2 Lombard St, 9.45am to 11.37am, Sunday (June 20)

The Weta Cave shop 1 Weka St, Miramar, 11.10am to 12.30pm, Sunday

The Lido café 81 Victoria St, 1pm to 2.45pm, Sunday

Unity Books 57 Willis St, 1.50pm to 3.05pm, Sunday

Countdown Cable Lane off Lambton Quay, 6pm to 7.15pm, Sunday

One Red Dog, 56 Customhouse Quay, 7pm to 9pm, Sunday

