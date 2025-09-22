Wage gap really taking the cake

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON / REPORT: RUBY SHAW

Event co-ordinator Glenda Alexander, of the Council of Trade Unions, holds a cake decorated to represent the 20% "chunk of pay women are missing".

An "equi-tea party" featuring several unions was held on Dunedin’s Market Reserve on Saturday morning, one of 23 events held nationwide for Women’s Day of Action.

Ms Alexander said the government’s changes to the pay equity process, announced in May, "destroyed" women’s pay equity.

"Because [Friday] signifies 132 years since we won the vote, next year we are encouraging all women to use their vote and vote for pay equity — that means a government that will restore and improve the pay equity legislation and actually let it happen for us."