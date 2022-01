PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Pipes lie on the ground just outside Waikouaiti ready for stage 2 of water infrastructure upgrades in the area following the discovery of elevated lead levels in East Otago water in January last year.

In June, the council brought forward its replacement of water pipes in Edinburgh St, Waikouaiti.

Water mains along each side of the street were temporarily laid above ground.

The second stage of the work to improve the piping system is due to start today.

Contractors will bury those pipes and ensure all connections are in place.