Thursday, 12 August 2021

Waipori fund grows to $100million

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: ODT files
    PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The Dunedin City Council’s $100 million Waipori Fund has performed above expectations.

    Its return in the June quarter was 2.6% against a benchmark of 2.2% and

    the return for the past year was 9.9% against a benchmark of 9%.

    A report from the Dunedin City Treasury said the outlook remained positive, as economic activity and corporate earnings were likely to continue to lift in the next year.

    The Delta variant of Covid-19, inflation and higher interest rates could cause volatility.

    The fund was established in 1999, using proceeds from the sale of Waipori electricity generation assets.

    Its cash distribution to the council for the 2020-21 financial year was almost $3.4million, about the same as in 2019-20.

    The fund, after distributions, grew from $94million to $100million in the past year.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter