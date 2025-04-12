Waitati crash leaves one dead, SH1 blocked

One person has died after a crash north of Dunedin overnight.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the Northern Motorway south of Waitati shortly after 3.30am, where a car had gone down a bank.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle was sadly located deceased," the spokesperson said.

The road remains blocked between the intersection of SH1 and Donalds Hill Rd and Harvey St in Waitati while a scene examination takes place – light vehicles are asked to follow the marked detour.

Heavy vehicles are being let through the site under stop/go traffic management.