Wanted pair 'found in car of stolen goods'

A pair of wanted people sitting in a car full of allegedly stolen goods were tracked and caught by Dunedin police yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the pair were found in a vehicle parked up in Middleton Rd at 9pm.

The occupants were a 58-year-old woman, who was wanted for a spree of shoplifting offences across Dunedin, Invercargill and Christchurch.

Also in the car was a 47-year-old man who was wanted for his role in allegedly receiving a stolen motor vehicle from Christchurch.

He was charged with receiving stolen goods and will appear in court this morning.

The vehicle the pair was in was full of stolen property, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman was charged with three counts of shoplifting, with more charges likely to come.

She is alleged to have stolen petrol dand goods from shops worth almost $4000.

More files against the woman are yet to be resolved in relation to shoplifting incidents in Dunedin and Christchurch.

She was due appear in Dunedin District Court today.

