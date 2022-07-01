Ward reopens after Covid-19 exposure event

Photo: ODT files

A ward in Dunedin Hospital hit by a Covid-19 exposure event early this week reopened to visitors this afternoon.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said due to Covid-19 related exposure events in ward 4C a decision to temporarily restrict visiting was made on Tuesday to protect vulnerable patients from further exposure.

The ward was reopened to visitors at 2pm today.

Strict infection, prevention and control measures would continue to be in place with door screening of visitors, and visitors being required to wear a surgical grade mask for the entirety of their visits.

Anyone visiting a loved one in hospital who does not have a surgical grade mask would be supplied one at the entrance. Visitors were further asked to stay home if they were unwell and not visit loved ones in hospital until they had been fully recovered for at least 24 hours.

Patients would continue to only be allowed two nominated visitors per stay with the exception made on compassionate grounds.