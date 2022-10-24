Warm weather brings sun and smiles

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Abigail Mitchell (5), of Dunedin, has fun in the paddling pool at Woodhaugh Gardens yesterday.

She was one of many making the most of warm weather across the southern region.

Temperatures reached 21 degC for most of Otago and Southland, and were as high as 25 degC in parts of Central Otago.

Today will be quite a contrast as a southerly change flows across the South, bringing strong, cold winds, snow down to 500 metres inland, and rain elsewhere.