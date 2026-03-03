Hitting the waves between the books, year 12 students from King’s High School leave the water at Middle Beach during a physical education class. The sun has been starting to make an appearance this week after a historically lousy summer. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

If you thought summer was lousy — don’t despair, there might be some respite over the next few days.

The last couple of days have brought sunnier conditions, but not the attendant warm temperatures, but MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said warm weather — for Dunedin, at least — would arrive before the weekend.

"As we move forward, a big ridge of high pressure kind of sits over the country and continues to persist for a few days there and moving through to Thursday and Friday, the northwesterly starts to pick up.

"It does seem that the temperatures for Dunedin and many other places do in fact rise and rise up into the mid-20s, which for this time of year is actually quite reasonable for Dunedin."

Mr Lynden said the weekend should be reasonable for the city as well.

"There may be some cloud, and there may be a few showers through the weekend as that ridge starts to move on.

"It makes way for potentially some cloud and precipitation to move into the area, but it does look like temperatures do remain in the 20s for the weekend."

The news would be cold comfort for some after a historically lousy Dunedin summer, which had only five "warm" days (defined as 4°C or more above average) during the "Meteorological Summer", which runs from December to February. The city’s average temperature was also 15.0°C.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz