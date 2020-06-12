Warning of icy Dunedin roads ahead of chilly weekend

The Dunedin City Council has put out a warning for black ice tomorrow with bitterly cold weather expected across the South.

The MetService is forecasting frosty conditions across the South this weekend, including -5degC in Alexandra

On its Facebook page, the DCC warned Dunedin residents to take care on the roads tomorrow.

"We’re expecting frosty, icy roads in shady spots in Mosgiel, Three Mile Hill Rd, the northern motorway, Malvern St, Glenleith, North Rd and Mount Cargill Rd."

Meanwhile Southland police were also reminding drivers to stay vigilant now that wintry conditions had settled in.

"With morning temperatures again dropping below zero and heavy fog on the roads, it's a timely reminder for motorists to remember to de-ice the windows on vehicles and turn your headlights on in the morning.

"Whilst you may be able to see the road ahead of you without your headlights on, other motorists might not see you.

When driving in the morning and evening motorists should remember that you are required to have your headlights on from 30 minutes prior to sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise.

"We'd also like to remind motorists to be mindful that the automatic light setting on your car may not be active in fog, so do not rely on this function for the safety of yourself and others."

Drivers should also allow more time for their journey and exercise caution when experiencing rain, ice, or snow.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said after a front moved through today the weather would become settled and very cold over the weekend.

"Cold air can’t hold as much moisture, so skies will be fairly clear, and with a ridge in behind it, conditions will be relatively calm.

"This is a good recipe for cold overnight temperatures.

"Sunday morning will be the coldest for South Island towns. We’re forecasting lows of -5degC for Alexandra and -2degC in Queenstown.

"With those cold temperatures, the road conditions could be slippery, so take care, especially if you’re driving in the morning."

Another system would approach the country early next week, dragging warmer and moister air from the north Tasman Sea.

"This system originates in the northern Tasman sea, so it ends the cold snap.

"Above-average temperatures are expected early next week, along with another dose of

