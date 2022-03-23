Warning Omicron yet to reach peak in South as measures relaxed

The Southern District Health Board has warned that while Covid measures are set to be relaxed in New Zealand, the Southern district has not reached its Omicron peak yet.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced changes to the traffic light system that will come into effect from midnight on Friday, and revealed the end of vaccine pass use and mandates for some industries from next month.

The number of people allowed to gather inside increases from 100 to 200 under the red light traffic setting.

Masks will continue to be used, but today's move means outdoor concerts, sports and other outdoor events would be able to resume under the red setting.

Vaccine passes will not longer be required to be used from April 4.

in a statement this afternoon, the SDHB said the simplified traffic light system was being introduced as a result of falling numbers across New Zealand, driven primarily by the Auckland region having reached its Omicron peak.

However, the SDHB stressed the Southern district had not reached its peak.

"Case numbers have continued to rise in the Southern district for the last week with cases today at an all time high of 1631.

"Modelling predicts that we may still not have reached our peak in the Southern district and there is the potential that our case numbers could continue at around this level for a short while yet.

"The Southern Health system wants to highlight to the public that now is not the time to get complacent regarding public health measures. It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask in public, follow good hand hygiene, practice physical distancing and, if feeling sick, get tested and isolate at home until you receive a negative test result."

The Ministry of Health says there are currently 8211 active Covid cases in the Southern region, and 19 people in hospital with the virus.