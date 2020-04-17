Watch: It's fun to go to the CBAC

Dunedin's Covid-19 testing team has made use of its dance and musical talents to encourage people to get tested.

The Dunedin CBAC (Community Based Assessment Centre) released a dance video with lyrics adapted to the Village People's 1978 hit YMCA.

It amends the song's hook to say "it's fun to go to the CBAC" around other lyrics promoting Covid-19 testing.

It was added the video was filmed prior to the start of a shift and there was no wastage of PPE (personal protective equipment).

People enquiring about testing in the Southern region should phone 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719).