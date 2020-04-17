Friday, 17 April 2020

Watch: It's fun to go to the CBAC

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin's Covid-19 testing team has made use of its dance and musical talents to encourage people to get tested.

    The Dunedin CBAC (Community Based Assessment Centre) released a dance video with lyrics adapted to the Village People's 1978 hit YMCA.

    It amends the song's hook to say "it's fun to go to the CBAC" around other lyrics promoting Covid-19 testing.

    It was added the video was filmed prior to the start of a shift and there was no wastage of PPE (personal protective equipment).

    People enquiring about testing in the Southern region should phone 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719).

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter