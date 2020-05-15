Watch: Massive piece of Cadbury building ripped down

A massive section of Dunedin's former Cadbury building was ripped down in one fell swoop and contractors captured it on video.

Ceres NZ Ltd began demolition of the former warehouse building on May 7 and have made quick progress since then. They captured the wall facing St Andrew St being torn down by some specialised machinery yesterday.

The historic plant, which ceased making chocolate in Dunedin in March 2018, is to make way for the new $1.4 billion Dunedin Hospital.

Demolition work had been held up by Covid-19 safety restrictions.

The first building on the sprawling site to go is the former warehouse.

A Southern District Health Board spokesman earlier said demolition of the warehouse was expected to take a fortnight, and would be carried out in four stages.

Part of the canopy of the former Cadbury warehouse is pulled down, as work begins on clearing the site to make way for the new Dunedin Hospital. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Both lanes of State Highway 1, on either side of the site, are expected to remain open throughout the work, but Ceres has asked anyone in the vicinity to be aware of vehicles entering and leaving the site.