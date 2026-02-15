Moyra Brown celebrates her 100th birthday at the Catholic Social Services Building in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Moyra Brown has watched a lot of people grow up over her 100 years — and it has kept her young at heart.

The Dunedin woman celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday at the Catholic Social Services Building, surrounded by family and friends.

She said the occasion had been "overwhelming but fun".

"I’m a bit gobsmacked. I recognise a lot of people here from when they were young and it’s nice to see all the children here."

Born on February 15, 1926, in Gisborne, Mrs Brown attended Tolaga Bay District Primary School and Gisborne Girls’ High School.

She had two brothers, Morgan and Carroll, who both died in World War 2.

She studied at the University of Otago.

She spent much of her early years of work as a nurse, and eventually moved to London, where she spent eight years as a theatre nurse.

"She did a lot of travelling in those early years," her daughter, Carol Brown, said.

"She was part of that first generation of New Zealand women to travel independently. She travelled all over Europe by herself and with friends. I’m sure she got up to a lot of mischief."

Living in London was "exciting", Mrs Brown said, as she got to experience events such as Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

When asked about her secrets to better living, she said to "always expect the best in other people. Be firm when you need to, but always be kind".

"I’ve picked up a lot of people when they’re down."

After already living a "pretty full life" as a nurse, she moved to Dunedin in 1959, where she married surveyor Raymond Brown. She gave birth to four daughters over five years, all the while working as a Plunket Nurse.

She retired as a Plunket Nurse in 1986, a position she found "enormously satisfying".

"I could follow children as they grew up," Mrs Brown said.

After she retired, she kept up a keen interest in the arts, and returned to university in her retirement to study towards a BA in history.

Mrs Brown, who has lived by herself in a small apartment in St Clair since her husband died in 2014, said she loved her independence and having friends over.

She said she hoped to keep her health for some time yet.

"You’ve got to enjoy being around people."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz