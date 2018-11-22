Water mains burst around Dunedin

Some Dunedin residents are being directed to collect water from tankers after water main bursts in the city today.

The Dunedin City Council has advised of burst water mains at Waikouaiti and at Careys Bay and Deborah Bay.

Tankers have been sent to the areas and residents are urged to collect water from them.

In Waikouaiti the tanker is at the corner of Quarry and Ramrock Rds and repairs to the main are under way, while another tanker will be outside the Careys Bay Hotel from 7pm. It will be there overnight.