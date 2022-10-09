Sunday, 9 October 2022

Water rescue off Dunedin coast

    By Oscar Francis
    The ruggered headland at Cape Saunders on the Otago Peninsula. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery/file
    Emergency services are responding after a boatie was injured off the coast from Dunedin.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were helping to co-ordinate assistance after someone suffered a fall and injured themselves on a boat somewhere between Cape Saunders and Port Chalmers about 4.15pm.

    The person would need medical assistance, but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, the spokeswoman said.

     

