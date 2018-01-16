Water restrictions loom for Dunedin

As river levels drop around Dunedin, residents are being asked to conserve water to avoid compulsory restrictions.

Dunedin City Council Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer today said water levels in the local catchment were dropping and demand was increasing.

''We’re hoping for rain this week, but if we don’t get a decent rainfall and demand continues, we will need to move to the first level of compulsory restrictions before the weekend,” he said.

The Otago Regional Council says the Taieri River has reached a record low level. Water levels are also dropping throughout the city’s catchment areas.

Voluntary water restrictions have been in place since early December, but water use has steadily increased since the start of the year and hit almost 60,000cu m on Monday. Normal demand is around 44,000cu m.

The first stage of compulsory restrictions would include restricting sprinkler use and washing of private cars to between 8pm and 8am. Irrigation of commercial nurseries and public gardens would also be allowed only in these hours.

Get tips on how to conserve water at www.dunedin.govt.nz/saving-water.