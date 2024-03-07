Water restrictions upped as dry conditions bite

Waikouaiti water restrictions have moved up a notch with river levels falling and no significant rain on the horizon.

Level 2 water restrictions are now in place for the township and its neighbouring settlements Karitane and Hawksbury Village.

Dunedin City Council acting group manager 3 Waters John McAndrew said residents should avoid watering their garden during the day or doing anything that uses a lot of water, such as car and boat washing.

These activities were restricted to between 8pm and 8am.

The council recommended shorter showers and not using running water to brush teeth or wash vegetables.

"Water flows in the Waikouaiti River are continuing to drop and no significant rain is forecast for the next six to eight weeks," he said.

Port Chalmers, Roseneath, Careys Bay and Sawyers Bay remain at Level 1, and the rest of Dunedin is under voluntary restrictions.

“We are reminding all residents and businesses in the Dunedin area to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary.”