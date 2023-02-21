Water rules spur alternatives

Ranui Wharepapa shovels mulch on to a new plant in Wakari. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

In the wake of water shortages in the Dunedin area, a local gardening business is sharing techniques that can help residents save water as well as maintain their gardens.

The Dunedin City Council recently placed compulsory water restrictions in Mosgiel and voluntary water restrictions in Dunedin as the area endures one of its driest summers on record.

The compulsory restrictions mean sprinklers, irrigators and water-blasters can only be used between 8pm and 8am, but the council recommended using a watering can or hand-held hose instead.

Many residents are beginning to find their beloved garden plants drooping as temperatures soar and the water restrictions take effect.

Lady Gardeners founder Sarah Johnston said there were other methods residents could use to save water and ensure their garden’s survival over summer, including mulching and deep-watering.

Mulch is a material designed to cover soil and keep moisture in, removing the need for excessive water use.

"The more you mulch, the less moisture evaporates and you’re going to have less weeds," Ms Johnston said.

She also recommended deep-watering to saturate the soil and roots.

"If you put your hose on the plant for half an hour to an hour, it will give a nice, deep root structure."

This technique ensured plants did not require continuous watering.

Given climate change, Ms Johnston said it was likely water restrictions would become more common.

