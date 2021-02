PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Dunedin sisters Luci (10, left) and Dina Pires (8) have a water fight at the Glenfalloch Summer Fest yesterday.

The day at the Otago Peninsula garden featured games, picnics, live music and the operation of a new brewery.

Garden manager Alan Funnell said the weather was beautiful and hundreds of people attended. Glenfalloch Woodland Garden is owned and run by the Otago Peninsula Trust, which was set up in 1967 to preserve and enhance the peninsula.

The trust bought the property in 1969.