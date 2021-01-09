Saturday, 9 January 2021

Waterways projects gain $5.5m in govt funding

    Waterways projects in the upper Taieri and Wanaka have received a combined $5.5million in government funding.

    The $5.6million Maniototo Tiaki Preservation Project has been granted $4.5million over a five-year period to build fencing and carry out riparian planting and weed control.

    "This also includes restoration of recreational areas and development and promotion of walking access to the river," Environment Minister David Parker said.

    An estimated 45 jobs would be created by the project, he said.

    The $1.9million Wanaka Catchment Group Wai Ora initiative will receive $1million, to be spent over three years, to support the implementation of farm environment plans, nutrient plans and a comprehensive water monitoring project in the area.

    Mr Parker said "43.4km fencing will be erected, 57,343 native plants planted and stock water/culverting infrastructure will be constructed".

    An initial 2.3 full-time equivalent jobs created by the project was expected to increase.

    Nationwide the Government allocated 19 projects a combined $36million.

