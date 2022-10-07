Weather could prompt election extension

Amelie Cunningham, (19) of Dunedin, with her special vote papers in the University Link yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It is unclear whether the recent blast of snow across the South will affect local body elections procedures.

The snow hit during the last week of elections, causing roads to close and affecting travel routes.

All southern voting papers are sent to Christchurch for counting.

Dunedin City Council electoral officer Clare Sullivan said it would continue to monitor the weather’s effect on road transport links and postal services.

State Highway1 between Dunedin and Christchurch reopened yesterday.

The council would await further updates from postal and roading authorities today.

Electionz.com chief returning officer Warwick Lampp said it was daily reviewing the possibility of an election extension.

If the snow had reasonably affected the elections then a decision would be made this morning.

A special voting booth was set up at The Link building at the University of Otago, where students could sign up for a special vote and drop off their ballot all at once.