Weather prompts journey adjustments

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Rough weather off the Otago coast prompted the container ship Rio Blanco to change its course and speed to lessen the potential impact of adverse weather on the vessel and its cargo after leaving Dunedin yesterday.

IMAGE: MARINE TRAFFIC/SUPPLIED

A Maritime New Zealand spokesman said Rio Blanco was southeast of Kaka Point, on the way to Melbourne, and had advised Maritime New Zealand there were no difficulties on board, and relevant authorities would keep in touch with the vessel as needed.