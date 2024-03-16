Weather waiata

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Wild Dunedin Choir, containing pupils from primary schools across the city, performs as part of the launch of the 2024 Wild Dunedin Festival (April 19-28) programme at Tūhura Otago Museum yesterday. The ensemble, conducted by Ali Caldwell, sang songs about rain, wind, sunshine and clouds.

Festival director Jeannie Hayden said the theme of this year’s festival was huarere/weather, and it would contain more than 140 events.

"Wild Dunedin has deep roots in Dunedin, renowned as the wildlife capital of Aotearoa," she said.

"We work with local community groups, businesses, conservationists, and nature enthusiasts to showcase the city's magnificent wildlife and wild places.

"When we began this festival in 2016, we had no idea it would grow to this scale.

"We love the energy it brings to the city and the support it provides to our local tourism operators."

The festival works closely with conservation groups, tourism operators, scientists, artists, musicians, film-makers, photographers, and institutions to bring the festival to life each year. Since 2019, the festival has adopted a different focus each year, highlighting local environmental challenges and initiatives.

Past festivals have focused on freshwater, rewilding, harbour and ocean conservation, and soil health.