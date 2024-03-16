Weather waiata

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Festival director Jeannie Hayden said the theme of this year’s festival was huarere/weather, and it would contain more than 140 events.
"Wild Dunedin has deep roots in Dunedin, renowned as the wildlife capital of Aotearoa," she said.
"We work with local community groups, businesses, conservationists, and nature enthusiasts to showcase the city's magnificent wildlife and wild places.
"When we began this festival in 2016, we had no idea it would grow to this scale.
"We love the energy it brings to the city and the support it provides to our local tourism operators."
The festival works closely with conservation groups, tourism operators, scientists, artists, musicians, film-makers, photographers, and institutions to bring the festival to life each year. Since 2019, the festival has adopted a different focus each year, highlighting local environmental challenges and initiatives.
Past festivals have focused on freshwater, rewilding, harbour and ocean conservation, and soil health.