Testing times for University of Otago students
University of Otago students line up for the start of the semester 2 final exam season outside Smithells Gym yesterday.
Rugby final tickets ‘flying out the door’
A home final would have hopefully led to the sold-out sign being put up outside Forsyth Barr Stadium, the stadium’s boss said, but it appears to be heading that way in Christchurch.
Larger set-net ban to protect hoiho sought
An environmental group battling the government to save the South Island’s hoiho yellow-eyed penguin from extinction is heading to the High Court.
Week ‘fairly volatile-looking’
Ferocious winds lashed the South yesterday, felling trees, tearing at roofs and leaving emergency crews scrambling to clear debris from roads, and the region is gearing up for another burst of...
Apology sought after banking role confirmed
Benedict Ong is calling on a fellow city councillor who questioned his credentials to apologise as evidence of his international banking career emerges.
Osteoporosis confirmed ‘by chance’
A Dunedin woman in her 50s is sounding a warning after a shock diagnosis left her confronting a life-changing disease.
Simple tools spell demise of wasps
A Dunedin woman is staying on top of wasp infestations by planning ahead and trapping as many queens as possible before summer.
Laws not interested in chairing ORC
Michael Laws has ruled himself out of being the next Otago Regional Council chairman but says election results dictate that change is needed at the top.
Golf stalwart’s family walk in his footsteps
Direct descendants of a Dunedin golfing legend gathered from across the globe at the weekend to partake in a golf tournament held annually in their ancestor’s honour.
Barker’s win came down to the wire
Dunedin's new mayor did not take the lead until the 13th of 15 rounds in the STV vote count.
Dunedin man left foot on accelerator during drunken snooze: police
Residents of a Dunedin street were kept up late after a man allegedly having a drunken snooze forgot to take his foot off the accelerator.
Drawing a line to help cruise tourists
Coloured lines that have appeared around the city’s CBD are part of preparations for the upcoming cruise ship season.
Can’t put a good busker down after a six-year break
Baby-faced Dunedin musicians and seasoned dancers were all on hand to help reboot a "dormant" Dunedin busking festival after a six-year hiatus.
Red tape a barrier to apartment conversions
'Prohibitively expensive': Red tape a barrier to apartment conversions
Converting older, unused Dunedin office spaces into apartments is a good idea but excessive red tape is putting people off, a developer says.
STV advice flawed: Simms
Dunedin mayoralty runner-up Andrew Simms has expressed frustration about "misinformation" on how best to vote under the STV system.
Tweed Run was ‘a bit of a treat’
A new bicycle makes for a good birthday present, but what about a new penny-farthing?
High tea best enjoyed in an Austen style
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday should come with the right food and attire.
Colourful, fun, rainbow run
Molly Parsons, 7, of Dunedin, gets splashed in red powder at the Rainbow Run at Logan Park yesterday.
Double whammy of wild weather
Wild weather that caused chaos across the South has eased, but MetService warns of more to come - including a "big day" later in the week.