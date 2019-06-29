Welcome winter gift

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Blankets made by Columba College pupils were given to the Presbyterian Support Otago yesterday.

Pictured (from left) are Presbyterian Support Otago development manager Jude McCracken, Columba College pupils, Holly Bankcroft (17), Morgan Treleaven (18), study supervisor Belinda van der Zande, chaplain Jennifer Macleod, and pupil Millie Procter (13).

The teenagers gave eight knitted blankets to Presbyterian Support Otago as part of a pupil-run initiative to help keep Dunedin’s most vulnerable people warm.

Many of the school’s pupils had been working since the school year began to knit hundreds of squares to make up the blankets.

Year 13 pupil Holly made the most squares, reaching 70, followed by year 9 pupil Millie, at 40.

Mrs McCracken was thrilled to accept the blankets and said she knew just how valued they would be.

"We have a lot of our clients who are actually looking for bedding and blankets all the time, especially at this time of the year, and there’s always a limited supply."

-By Fisi-Belle Carrasco-Rex