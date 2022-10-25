Well watered on busy weekend

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Nichol's Garden Centre Dunedin garden assistant Nic Cadogan keeps the plant stock fresh and well watered during what was a very busy weekend for the centre.

Store manager Kathy Richards said Labour Weekend was traditionally one of its two busiest weekends of the year, and this year was no different.

"The very start of spring is busy, but Labour Weekend is predominantly the busiest time for planting.

"We’ve had a steady stream of people coming in for flowers, vegetable plants and tomato plants.

"It’s heating up out there."

Now is the perfect time to plant cucumbers, capsicums, aubergine, carrots, lettuce, basil and coriander.