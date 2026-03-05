Quarantine Island. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA

Condolences for former mayor

Chairman Jarrod Hodson began the meeting by expressing condolences to the family of former Dunedin mayor Jules Radich, who died early this year. "Jules was an incredible man and he will be missed."

Scholarship application approved

The board approved a $500 grant for Sawyers Bay resident Aedan Lehr, which will be used to help fund an intensive mountaineering course.

After completing study at Tai Poutini Polytechnic in Greymouth he hopes to share his skills with the community by joining a regional LandSAR team.

Funds for swim trophies

Port Chalmers Swimming Club co-president Libby Caldwell spoke about a funding application for ribbons, medals and trophies awarded to members.

Rewarding effort built confidence and kept people engaged in a healthy pastime, she said.

The board approved $938.60.

Island update

Quarantine Island Kamau Taurua chairman Paul Clements presented the society’s latest annual report, highlighting ongoing work at the reserve such as reforestation and pest trapping.

"The only pests we have is the odd mouse and one or two rats, but that is it."

The low pest numbers meant the society planned to apply to the Department of Conservation to release native birds at the sanctuary.

"Our reforestation is getting to the stage where it will support that sort of population."

Funds for proposed picnic area

Ravensbourne School sought support to create a picnic space and refurbish its sandpit and playground.

Board member Marian Poole highlighted health and safety concerns regarding the surface underneath the equipment and maintenance of the zone.

Members approved $2000 for the project, conditional on receiving further health, safety and maintenance details.

CBEC zone 6 representative

The committee voted to nominate Dr Poole to the Local Government New Zealand zone 6 community boards executive committee.

Cycleway signs confusing

Board member Angela McErlane said two signs marking the end of Te Aka Ōtākou (The Otago Vine) were poorly placed and lacked clear instructions on where users should go next.

The board discussed asking the Dunedin City Council to adjust or replace the markers or adding advance markings on the cycleway to provide earlier guidance.

Noise rep decided

At last November’s gathering, it was agreed three members would attend Port Noise liaison committee meetings: Mr Hodson, Ms McErlane and Dr Poole.

However the committee requested only one board representative attend.

Ms McErlane and Dr Poole were both keen to take the role, so were asked to present their arguments before a vote.

After hearing the presentations, the committee selected Dr Poole for the position.

Fire sale for land?

Board member Duncan Eddy highlighted the end of March marked six months since Albertson Ave land, formerly earmarked for Kāinga Ora social housing, was put up for sale.

Originally listed as a deadline sale closing last October, it then changed to sale by negotiation.

Recently, the advertisement was updated seeking buyer inquiries just over $400,000.

Mr Eddy believed the property had a $1.2 million government valuation, meaning it was being flogged off at a "fire sale" price.

"Families in need of housing are going to be the losers, West Harbour communities are going to be the losers, taxpayers are going to be the losers.

"So I think this is disgusting."

Budgets and community grants

Councillor Doug Hall reported on upcoming budget considerations.

The council was working to streamline various community funds and had re-established the relevant subcommittee.

Members asked clarifying questions about the different funding categories available.

Items for consideration

Dr Poole suggested an arts scholarship would suit the district because West Harbour was renowned for its artistic endeavours.

Board member Wayne Sefton raised an issue about trees being ringbarked on a track behind the swimming pool, which would lead to them dying. He passed on a fix-it form job number for the damaged trees so it could be followed up.