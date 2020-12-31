Wet start to New Year; heavy rain watch issued

A heavy rain watch has been issued for parts of Otago, including Dunedin, for the start of the new year.

MetService issued the warning this morning, saying a slow-moving low would bring rain to the south of the South Island during Friday and Saturday.

"In eastern areas of Otago the rain combines with an onshore easterly flow and accumulations may reach or exceed warning thresholds."

The rain was expected to increase during Friday and become heavy at times on Saturday.

The heavy rain watch takes in Dunedin, North Otago and Clutha from Balclutha northwards and is valid from 9am on Friday to 3am on Sunday.

It comes a day after police advised people camping in the region to remain vigilant, as the heavy rain could cause rivers and streams to rise.