PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

While some may have been delighted at the sight of lots of bunnies in this North Taieri paddock over Easter, the farmer who owns it was not.

North Taieri’s Brian Coull said the rabbit population in the area had exploded since the last breeding season, and it was not unusual to see up to 30 rabbits in the paddock.

"We’ve got a plague of them and we can’t do much about it.

"We live in such a built-up area now, so we can’t shoot them.

"All we can do is put out pindone — rabbit-poisoning pellets — but they won’t touch them because there’s so much grass around at the moment.

"It’s amazing how much grass they can eat. It’s grass that I want for pasture to feed my stock during winter, and they’re cleaning it out."