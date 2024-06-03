Whale caught on camera cruising off coast

Photos: Sam Rudge

A passing humpback whale provided a special treat for passengers on a harbour cruise vessel in Dunedin yesterday.

The whale was sighted going past Taiaroa Head about 2.15pm, Port to Port Cruises and Wildlife Tours owner Rachel McGregor said.

There were eight people on board her vessel Sootychaser at the time, she said.

The whale was about 1km east of the lighthouse, "travelling steadily, going south".

One of the passengers, Sam Rudge, was able to take some photos.

McGregor suggested Sam may have been a good luck charm, as they also encountered albatross and sea lions on the trip.