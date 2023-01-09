Wheelie small but mighty

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Jesse-James Green leads Lewis Atkinson and Ben James in a men’s elite heat at Forrester Park in Dunedin on Saturday during the BMX New Zealand South Island Titles event.

Hosted by the Dunedin BMX Club at the weekend, the event attracted more than 300 riders from across the country. It was the biggest field since 2017 and the riders competed in various categories and age classes. Event volunteer Isabelle Prosser, a competitor’s mother, said there was a good vibe for families and the weather got better and better. Some strong riders were in the races and the club benefited from new sign-ups.