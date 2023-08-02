Who is South Dunedin's mystery millionaire?

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at the South Dunedin 'N" Day for the July 22 draw.

Dunedin has two new Lotto millionaires - but the identity of one of them remains a mystery.

While a Mosgiel player was left "speechless" after scooping $1 million on a scratchie, a big prize from a Lotto ticket sold in South Dunedin has yet to be claimed.

The $1 million ticket was sold at the South Dunedin Night 'N" Day for the draw on July 22, Lotto said.

The Mosgiel winner scratched his way to $1 million on an Instant Kiwi bought from the Monte Carlo Milk Bar last weekend.

“The scratchie was sitting in my truck for a day or two,” the man said.

“I saw it there on the weekend and scratched it at home. It was a strange feeling when I scratched the winning number. I was excited but also speechless.”

“I tried to carry on like normal for the rest of the day and had a couple of beers that night to celebrate.”

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, was taking some time to work out his next steps.

“I’m going to stick with my job and not rush into anything. But looking after my family and buying some property is high on my list.

“It’s only a good thing if you do good things with it after all!”