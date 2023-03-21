Wild weather cuts power and blocks roads

Hundreds of people are without power and roads are closed in Dunedin as strong winds and rain lash the city.

Southwest gales, with gusts reaching 120 kmh, are forecast to last until around noon and MetService has extended its heavy rain warning until 1pm.

Almost 500 homes in Waverley are without power and power is out in Kaikorai Valley and Burnside after a tree fell through power lines.

Fallen trees have blocked Upper Junction Road and Queens Dr between Moana Pool and Cobden St.

On Otago Harbour a boat has been blown onto the rocks at Wellers Rock.

Police were speaking to the occupant about his safety while on the boat, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Matt Alley, Group Controller for Emergency Management Otago said: “We have started to see expected impacts from the forecasted weather system this morning. Council contractors and emergency services are responding to trees across roads, minor surface flooding and blocked drains right around Otago”.

Powerlines were down on this vehicle on the corner of Albert St and Forbury Road, St Clair. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Fire crews have been kept busy all morning. Powerlines were down over a car in Forbury Road, St Clair, and crews were also called to Warden St, Opoho, after powerlines came down next to a parked car.

Corstorphine resident Marty Smith woke up at 8.30am to find a tree on his front lawn had been ripped out.

The tree on the corner of Isadore and Middleton Rds was hanging over the footpath and on to the side of the road.

This tree on the corner of Isadore and Middleton Rds was blown over. Photo: Craig Baxter

Contractors from Fulton Hogan were on site about 10.30am to remove it.

Mr Smith reckoned the tree was about 35 years old.

"We'll miss that tree. It was a bit of a shock to see it go."

The scrim protecting the Dunedin Railway Station has come loose in the wind. Photo: Craig Baxter

Clutha power cuts and flooding

Parts of the Clutha district are without power and there is widespread flooding on roads as wild weather hits the south.

Clinton and Owaka are among the towns which have been without power since around 4.40am.

Clutha District Council said the power outages would affect water treatment plants on rural water schemes.

"We are working to get these up and running. This will take longer in areas still without power," a council spokeswoman said.

There was widespread surface flooding on the roads, including Kaitangata’s main street and in Lawrence. There is also surface flooding on SH8 between Roxburgh and Raes Junction.

A King's High School pupil battles his way to school. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Rain and wind began to hit Dunedin about 5am today, later than had been forecast.

The Dunedin City Council says stormwater systems are coping well.

"We don’t anticipate any major issues, but staff and contractors are ready to respond should any issues arise. There will be some surface water in some areas, so please take care and avoid unnecessary travel."

Road warnings

Waka Kotahi has urged caution due to the strong winds and surface flooding on several state highways in Otago.

Waka Kotahi has issued strong wind warnings for SH1 Palmerston to Dunedin and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram.

Emergency services were called to a ute and trailer which had gone off the road on SH87 at Lee Stream at 6.30am.

The vehicle was travelling towards Middlemarch when it was picked up by the wind and blown around 180 degrees into a ditch, police said.

It has been snowing on the Crown Range road and up to 2cm may be settling on the road above 900m.