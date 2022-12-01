Skip to main content
Dunedin
Bike ride for turkey not in vain
George Evans had a feeling he would win a turkey.
Drink-drive numbers disappoint police
Drink-drive numbers disappoint police
Police are disappointed by the number of people drink-driving in Dunedin at the weekend.
Performers glow at carnival fundraiser
Performers glow at carnival fundraiser
Contortionists, aerial acrobats and fire dancers as young as 12 delighted onlookers at a fundraising event and showcase in Waitati on Saturday.
Man assaulted after his car caught fire
Man assaulted after his car caught fire
The man involved in a car fire on Sunday is now believed to have been assaulted after the car exploded.
Ice ages common, new research finds
Ice ages common, new research finds
Melting ice sheets in the Antarctic have the capacity to increase sea-levels significantly over the coming centuries.
Tireless work of volunteers recognised
Tireless work of volunteers recognised
What would the world be like without volunteers?
Newly released from prison, man goes ‘nuts’
Newly released from prison, man goes ‘nuts’
Just hours after being released following a lengthy prison term, a North Taieri man was back behind bars after going "berserk", a court has heard.
New advertising legislation could be a game-changer
New advertising legislation could be a game-changer
Seeing tech giants take millions in advertising money away from local publications is "incredibly frustrating," Allied Press chief executive Grant McKenzie says.
Passenger’s port picture
Passenger’s port picture
Grand Princess cruise ship passenger Jani Dorjak, from Torquay in Victoria, Australia, takes a selfie in Port Chalmers yesterday morning.
SUBSCRIBER
Public perception of ORC infighting
SUBSCRIBER
Public perception of ORC infighting
Public commentary about wasting time, wasting resources, and infighting at the Otago Regional Council "needs to be put to bed" over the next three years, the council has been advised.
‘Ben Smith: More Than Just a Game’ book launch, Green Island Rugby Football Club, Wednesday, Nov 30
‘Ben Smith: More Than Just a Game’ book launch, Green Island Rugby Football Club, Wednesday, Nov 30
PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
Part of SH1 to close for six nights while works are completed
Part of SH1 to close for six nights while works are completed
State Highway 1 at the Andersons Bay Rd intersection will be closed for up to six nights next week, while the area is excavated and new asphalt is laid.
Health treatment waiting lists reduced in South
Health treatment waiting lists reduced in South
Several southern specialties have managed to reduce the number of patients who have waited longer than the recommended time before receiving their procedure.
SUBSCRIBER
Doctor accused of professional misconduct
SUBSCRIBER
‘I trusted him’: Doctor accused of professional misconduct
A Dunedin doctor missed alerts on a patient’s file, overprescribed a potent drug and failed to provide crucial information about pregnancy risks, a disciplinary tribunal has been told.
Crashed car earlier in fake gun incident
Crashed car earlier in fake gun incident
A teenage driver was found to be over the drink-driving limit after a crash involving a vehicle that was connected to an imitation firearms incident in Green Island earlier the same day, police say.
Win confirms student’s destiny
Win confirms student’s destiny
Cameron Monteath has literally composed himself into notoriety.
Waiting at Dunedin Railway Station for their transport to ‘Mistletoe Madness’ at Larnach Castle, Friday, December 2
Waiting at Dunedin Railway Station for their transport to ‘Mistletoe Madness’ at Larnach Castle, Friday, December 2
PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
Over-the-limit crash after imitation gun incident
Over-the-limit crash after imitation gun incident
A teenage driver was found to be over the limit after a crash involving a vehicle that was connected to an imitation firearms incident in Green Island earlier in the day.
SUBSCRIBER
Contest to promote misunderstood bugs
SUBSCRIBER
Contest to promote misunderstood bugs
The Entomological Society of New Zealand is hoping to spark some love for bugs with a competition to find the country’s next top critter.
Resident shocked at speed of house fire
Resident shocked at speed of house fire
A resident who called emergency services about a house fire in Vaxuhall said he was shocked to find the "whole bottom floor on fire" when he went to investigate.
