Wind and rain to batter the South

MetService is warning very strong winds and heavy rain will hit parts of the South today and tomorrow.

A low is moving east across the South Island, followed by an active trough on Sunday.

"Very strong winds and heavy rain associated with these features will affect several areas of the South Island and southern North Island," MetService said.

MetService has issued a red wind warning for much of Canterbury with gusts forecast to reach 150kmh.

A strong wind watch is in place for Dunedin, Clutha, Queenstown, Central Otago and Southland with winds possibly approaching gale-force in exposed places.

The winds are expected to ease this afternoon but another period of strong winds is expected on Sunday morning.

A heavy rain watch is in force for Fiordland and the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers.

A period of heavy rain is expected from early Sunday morning and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15 km east of the main divide, MetService said.

People were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and check for updates.





