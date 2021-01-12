Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Windows set for refresh

    Scaffolding is being erected outside Otago Boys’ High School to allow for some renovation work.

    Rector Richard Hall said the school’s administration building window frames would be painted and then the windowpanes would be cleaned over the next few weeks.

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

