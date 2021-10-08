Woman charged with murder after body found at Dunedin property

Police closed off roads in Glenleith as a property was searched today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was found at a Dunedin property today.

Police found the body at a property in Tanner Rd, Glenleith early this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said.

Earlier, family of a woman missing since August had gathered at the property.

A reporter at the scene said family and friends of missing woman Amaria Whatuira had gathered near a police cordon, with a ute that had photos of her sellotaped to it.

Amaria Whatuira. Supplied photo

Ms Whatuira, who goes by the name Mia, has not been seen or heard from since early August.

On September 21, police said the 41-year-old's home address was in North East Valley, "but she could be anywhere in the South Island".

Det Snr Sgt Hanna said this afternoon that inquiries were continuing, and police would not be in a position to release any further details of the victim until formal identification took place.

“The scene examination is continuing and is expected to take some time. We appreciate the patience of all those in the area.”

The arrested woman is scheduled to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Unmarked police cars at the scene in Glenleith today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The reporter at the scene said police in white boiler suits had been seen at the property searching in "deep bush".

A blue tarpaulin was also visible.

A Tanner St resident said he "nearly fell over backwards down the stairs" when he heard a body had been found at a nearby property.

"It's not what you expect to hear 200-300 metres down the road,'' he said.

"You think you live in a little heaven away from all the troubles of the world.''

He said the area was a nice suburb, but the cordoned-off house was "rough''.

A blue tarpaulin in deep bush in the search area. Photo: Gregor Richardson

He was aware of police visiting the property in the past, he said.

Another resident described it as "a very lovely area to live''.