Woman critical after Mosgiel crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash in Mosgiel this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the two-vehicle crash in Braemar St at 3.42pm.

A person in one of the cars was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters using the jaws of life.

Police initially said it was a single-car crash, but later confirmed two vehicles were involved.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one female patient sustained critical injuries, and another person sustained moderate injuries.

Both were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

An ODT photographer at the scene said two fire trucks and a St John ambulance were at the scene.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut open the car, they said.