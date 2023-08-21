Woman facing assault charge after vacuum thrown

Throwing punches, a vacuum cleaner and a clothes horse at the occupants of a St Clair house landed a 50-year-old woman in a brush with the law.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the woman unlawfully entered a Lock St house about 12.40pm on Sunday, and when she was asked to leave by the occupants, the woman became angry.

‘‘She became violent and attempted to punch and kick them. She also threw a vacuum cleaner and a clothes horse at them.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the residents escorted the woman outside, where she also damaged a garden gnome before kicking the front fence and walking off.

Dunedin police found her a short time later in Corstorphine Rd.

She was under the influence of alcohol and had a bail condition not to drink alcohol.

The woman was charged with assault, he said.

